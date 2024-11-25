Ontex To Buy Back Up To 1.5 Million Shares

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Inside information

Aalst, Belgium, November 25, 2024 – Ontex Group NV, a leading international developer and producer of personal care products, announces the launch of a share buy-back program to acquire a maximum of 1.5 million shares, representing 1.8% of its issued shares. The shares acquired through the program will contribute to meeting Ontex's obligations under its current and future long-term incentive plans. The share purchases will be spread over a seven-month period, starting on December 1, 2024 and ending on June 30, 2025.

The program will be conducted under the terms and conditions of the authorization granted by the extraordinary shareholders' meeting held on May 5, 2023, and will be executed by an independent intermediary, who will make its decisions independently pursuant to a discretionary mandate. The timing of the transactions will depend on a variety of factors, including market conditions. The share buy-back program may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

In accordance with applicable laws and regulations, Ontex will publish weekly updates on the progress of its share purchases. During the term of the share buy-back program, Ontex's liquidity contract will be suspended. As Ontex currently already holds 1.2 million shares in treasury, it will hold 2.7 million treasury shares upon completion of the program, representing 3.2% of its issued shares.

Investors Geoffroy Raskin +32 53 33 37 30 ... Media Catherine Weyne +32 53 33 36 22 ...

