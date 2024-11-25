Ukrainians Demonstrate Their Indomitable Spirit Every Day - Trudeau

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Almost a century after the Holodomor, Ukrainians are once again demonstrating their indomitable spirit in the face of mortal danger.

Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau said this in an address on the occasion of the 91st anniversary of the Holodomor, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“When Canada recognized Ukraine's independence, we knew then – what we reaffirm now – that Ukraine must remain free and independent, and its future must be decided by its own people. As Russia continues its brutal full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Canada stands ready to help Ukraine until victory. The Ukrainian spirit is unbreakable and Canada's support for Ukraine is unwavering,” the prime minister said.

The head of government stated that through the Holodomor, the Soviet regime attempted to erase Ukrainian identity.

“In the face of these horrors, Ukrainians endured, protecting their language, their culture, and their identity. In 1991, after decades of Soviet rule and oppression, Ukraine gained its independence. Canada was the first Western country to recognize their freedom,” Trudeau recalled.

He called on all fellow citizens to learn more about the Holodomor and commemorate the“innocent lives lost”.

“Let us stand in solidarity with Ukrainian communities in Canada and around the world. Ukraine's hard-won independence won't be taken away,” the Prime Minister concluded.

It should be recalled that in 2008, Canada became the first country to officially recognize the Holodomor as genocide of the Ukrainian people. In 1983, it was in Edmonton, Canada, where the world's first monument to the victims of the Holodomor was erected.