Kuwait Amir Congratulates Suriname On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent on Monday a cable of congratulations to the President of Suriname Chan Santokhi on the occasion of his country's national day. His Highness the Amir wished the President and his people more progress, development, and welfare. (end) gta

