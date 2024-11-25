عربي


Kuwait Amir Congratulates Suriname On Nat'l Day


11/25/2024 2:10:59 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable of congratulations to the President of Suriname Chan Santokhi on the occasion of his country's national day.
His Highness the Amir wished the President and his people more progress, development, and welfare. (end)
