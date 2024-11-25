Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Suriname On Nat'l Day

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent on Monday a cable to the President of Suriname Chan Santokhi, congratulating him on his country's national day. His Highness the Crown Prince wished President Santokhi good and well-being. (end) gta

