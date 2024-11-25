Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Suriname On Nat'l Day
KUWAIT, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable to the President of Suriname Chan Santokhi, congratulating him on his country's national day.
His Highness the Crown Prince wished President Santokhi good health and well-being. (end)
