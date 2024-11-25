Kuwait PM Congratulates Suriname On Nat'l Day
11/25/2024 2:10:59 AM
KUWAIT, Nov 25 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent on Monday a cable of congratulations to the President of Suriname Chan Santokhi on the occasion of his country's national day. (end)
