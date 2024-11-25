Strauss Group Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results: Group Revenues Up 12%, Reaching NIS 3 Billion, And Operating Profit Rises 4% To NIS 223 Million1

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Strauss Group President & CEO Shai Babad commented: "In the past week, the company announced a transaction to sell its ownership interest in Sabra for NIS 900 million. This transaction represents another step in executing the Group's strategy to focus on core business, better leverage resources, and drive significant initiatives for Strauss. The Group has delivered a quarter of growth across all business segments, despite ongoing challenges posed by rising raw material prices, which continue to put pressure on our margins. I am immensely proud of our dedicated employees, who have ensured business continuity in the face of the war and its repercussions." PETAH

TIKVA, Israel, Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This morning, Strauss Group (TASE: STRS) published its financial statements, summing up the third quarter of 2024 with growth in revenues, which totaled NIS 3 billion, up 11.8% compared to the corresponding period last year. Operating profit was NIS 223 million, 7.4% of total sales. Net income attributable to shareholders of the company was NIS 102 million, reflecting a decline of 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Strauss Group concluded the first nine months of 2024 with revenues of NIS 8.3 billion, up 6.1% compared to the same period last year. Operating profit in the nine months was NIS 578 million, down 2.3% compared to the corresponding period, and constituted 6.9% of total sales in the period. Net income attributable to shareholders of the company was NIS 344 million, up 1.3% compared to the corresponding period last year.

Results Q3 2024 Q3 2023 Sales NIS 2,991M NIS 2,675M % change +11.8

%

Operating profit NIS 223M NIS 212M % change +4.2

%

% of sales 7.4

% 8.0

% Net profit NIS 102M NIS 120M % change -15.4

%



Over the past few months, the Group has completed several key strategic initiatives as part of executing its strategy. As part of this process, the company announced at the end of last week the sale of its ownership interest in Sabra and Obela for NIS 900 million. Sabra and Obela will be acquired by the global food and beverage company, PepsiCo, the Group's partner in the joint ventures.

Several months ago, Strauss launched a revised strategy for the Group, prioritizing a renewed focus on its core activities, strengthening its home base in Israel, expanding the business in Brazil and continuing to grow the water business internationally, while making further investments in the development of capabilities and boosting robustness and readiness for the future. The company will continue to pursue the implementation of the Group's strategy.

Q3 2024 summary by operating segment:

Strauss Israel

– revenue and EBIT growth



In the third quarter, Strauss Israel delivered revenues of NIS 1,371 million, up 9.0% compared to the corresponding period last year. Strauss Israel's operating profit in the quarter was NIS 158 million, up 27.8% versus last year.

Sales by the Health & Wellness segment in the third quarter reached NIS 827 million, up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year, and operating profit was NIS 120 million, reflecting an increase of 19.5% over last year.

Sales by the Fun & Indulgence (Snacks and Confectionery) segment in the third quarter were NIS 323 million, up 32.6% compared to the corresponding quarter last year, and operating profit was NIS 9 million, an increase of 219.5% compared to an operating loss in the same quarter of 2023.

The Fun & Indulgence (Israel Coffee) segment concluded the third quarter of the year with sales of NIS 221 million, up 5.4% compared to the corresponding period, and operating profit was NIS 29 million, a decline of 6.8% compared to last year.

Strauss International Coffee – revenue and EBIT growth

Strauss International Coffee delivered revenues of NIS 1,259 million in the third quarter of 2024, up 17.8% compared to the same quarter in 2023, and operating profit was NIS 68 million, up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The coffee company in Brazil, Três Corações (50%) concluded the third quarter with NIS 897 million in revenues, up 25.6% compared to last year, and operating profit of NIS 48 million, reflecting an increase of 61.7% compared to the third quarter of 2023.

The coffee business in Russia summed up the third quarter with revenues of NIS 148 million, up 16.9%. The business in Ukraine concluded the quarter with revenues of NIS 40 million, an increase of 3.3%. In Poland, revenues in the quarter were NIS 104 million, an increase of 15.9%, and the business in Romania delivered NIS 73 million in quarterly revenues, up 26.7% compared to corresponding period last year.

Strauss Water

– stronger revenue and margins

Strauss Water concluded the third quarter of 2024 with revenues of NIS 224 million, up 1.6% compared to the corresponding period last year, and operating profit of NIS 26 million, up 23.3% compared to the corresponding period. The water business in China (for 100%) delivered revenues of NIS 213 million in the quarter, up 6.5%, and net profit of NIS 28 million, an increase of 47.4% versus last year.

Sabra and Obela

– operating break-even

Sabra's revenues (for 50%) in the third quarter of 2024 were NIS 114 million, up 6.4%, and operating profit was NIS 1 million, a decline of 95.7% compared to the corresponding period last year. Obela delivered revenues (for 50%) of NIS 21 million in the quarter.

Non GAAP Figures (1)







Third Quarter

2024 2023 Change Total Group Sales (NIS mm) 2,991 2,675 11.8

% Organic Sales Growth excluding FX 15.4

% 2.8

%

Gross Profit (NIS mm) 911 855 6.5

% Gross Margins (%) 30.5

% 32.0

%

-150 bps EBITDA (NIS mm) 332 320 3.3

% EBITDA Margins (%) 11.1

% 12.0

%

-90 bps EBIT (NIS mm) 223 212 4.2

% EBIT Margins (%) 7.4

% 8.0

%

-60 bps Net Income Attributable to the Company's Shareholders (NIS mm) 102 120 -15.4

% Net Income Margin Attributable to the Company's Shareholders (%) 3.4

% 4.5

%

-110 bps EPS (NIS) 0.88 1.04 -15.5

% Operating Cash Flow (NIS mm) 60 300 -80.0

% Capex (NIS mm) (2) 158 147 7.5

% Net debt (NIS mm) 3,286 2,880 14.1

% Net debt / annual EBITDA 2.7x

2.7x

(0.0x)



(1)

The data in this document are based on the company's non-GAAP figures, which include the proportionate consolidation of jointly controlled

businesses and do not include share-based payment, mark-to-market at end-of-period of open positions in the Group in respect of financial

derivatives used to hedge commodity prices and all adjustments necessary to delay recognition of gains and losses arising from commodity

derivatives until the date when the inventory is sold to outside parties, other income and expenses, net, and the tax effect of excluding those

items, unless stated otherwise.

(2)

Investments include the acquisition of fixed assets, investment in intangible assets and proceeds from the sale of fixed assets.

Note : Financial data were rounded to

NIS

millions. Percentages changes were calculated on the basis of the exact figures in

NIS

thousands.

Non GAAP Figures (1)



















Third Quarter

Sales (NIS mm) Sales Growth vs. Last Year Organic Sales Growth excluding FX EBIT (NIS mm) NIS Change in EBIT % Change in EBIT EBIT margins Change in EBIT margins vs. 2023 Sales and EBIT by Operating Segments and Activities















Strauss Israel:















Health & Wellness 827 2.8

% 2.8

% 120 19 19.5

% 14.5

% +200 bps Fun & Indulgence (Snacks and sweets) (2)

323

32.6

%

32.6

%

9

17

219.5

%

2.8

%

+590 bps Fun & Indulgence (Coffee Israel) 221 5.4

% 5.4

% 29 (1) -6.8

% 12.9

%

-170 bps Total Strauss Israel 1,371 9.0

% 9.0

% 158 35 27.8

% 11.5

% +170 bps

International Coffee (2)

1,259

17.8

%

28.0

%

68

8

12.6

%

5.4

%



-20 bps

Strauss Water (2)

224

1.6

%

1.4

%

26

5

23.3

%

11.6

%

+210 bps Other 137 6.1

% 6.1

% (29) (37) -443.9

% NM NM Total Group 2,991 11.8

% 15.4

% 223 11 4.2

% 7.4

%

-60 bps

(2) Fun & Indulgence (Snacks and Confectionery) figures include Strauss's 50% share in the salty snacks business. International Coffee figures include Strauss's 50% share in the

Três Corações joint venture (3C) – Brazil (a company jointly held by the Group (50%) and by the local São Miguel Group (50%)). International Dips & Spreads figures reflect Strauss's 50% share in Sabra and Obela. Strauss Water EBIT figures include Strauss's share in Haier Strauss Water (HSW) in China (49%).

Note : Financial data were rounded to NIS millions. Percentages changes were calculated on the basis of the exact figures in NIS thousands. Total figures for International Dips & Spreads were calculated on the basis of the exact figures for Sabra and Obela in NIS thousands.

Condensed financial accounting (GAAP) Third Quarter

2024 2023 Change Sales 1,873 1,746 7.3

% Cost of sales excluding impact of commodity hedges 1,245 1,126 10.5

% Adjustments for commodity hedges (25) 41

Cost of sales 1,220 1,167 4.5

% Gross profit 653 579 12.9

% % of sales 34.9

% 33.1

%

Selling and marketing expenses 360 369 -2.5

% General and administrative expenses 127 118 7.7

% Total expenses 487 487

Share of profit of equity-accounted investees 58 70 -16.4

% Share of loss of equity-accounted incubator investees (8) (6) 33.3

% Operating profit before other expenses 216 156 39.3

% % of sales 11.6

% 8.9

%

Other expenses, net (19) (3)

Operating profit after other expenses 197 153 28.5

% Financing expenses, net (40) (20) 89.0

% Income before taxes on income 157 133 19.0

% Taxes on income (36) (33) 9.7

% Effective tax rate 22.8

% 24.8

%

Income for the period 121 100 22.1

% Attributable to the Company's shareholders 99 80 23.7

% Attributable to non-controlling interests 22 20 15.3

%

Non GAAP Figures (1)







First Nine Months

2024 2023 Change Total Group Sales (NIS mm) 8,334 7,854 6.1

% Organic Sales Growth excluding FX 6.9

% 7.5

%

Gross Profit (NIS mm) 2,626 2,531 3.8

% Gross Margins (%) 31.5

% 32.2

%

-70 bps EBITDA (NIS mm) 912 905 0.7

% EBITDA Margins (%) 10.9

% 11.5

%

-60 bps EBIT (NIS mm) 578 591 -2.3

% EBIT Margins (%) 6.9

% 7.5

%

-60 bps Net Income Attributable to the Company's Shareholders (NIS mm) 344 339 1.3

% Net Income Margin Attributable to the Company's Shareholders (%) 4.1

% 4.3

%

-20 bps EPS (NIS) 2.95 2.91 1.3

% Operating Cash Flow (NIS mm) (41) 135 -130.4

% Capex (NIS mm) (2) 454 348 30.5

% Net debt (NIS mm) 3,286 2,880 14.1

% Net debt / annual EBITDA 2.7x 2.7x (0.0x)

Non GAAP Figures (1)



















First Nine Months

Sales (NIS mm) Sales Growth vs. Last Year Organic Sales Growth excluding FX EBIT (NIS mm) NIS Change in EBIT % Change in EBIT EBIT margins Change in EBIT margins vs. 2023 Sales and EBIT by Operating Segments and Activities















Strauss Israel:















Health & Wellness 2,312 0.5

% 0.5

% 286 23 8.9

% 12.4

% +100 bps Fun & Indulgence (Snacks and sweets) (2)

955

24.6

%

24.6

%

39

23

146.7

%

4.1

%

+200 bps Fun & Indulgence (Coffee Israel) 625 1.4

% 1.4

% 83 - -0.6

% 13.2

%

-30 bps Total Strauss Israel 3,892 5.6

% 5.6

% 408 46 12.8

% 10.5

% +70 bps

International Coffee (2)

3,418

7.9

%

10.3

%

167

(30)

-15.3

%

4.9

%



-130 bps

















Strauss Water (2) 627 2.4

% 2.2

% 75 9 12.6

% 11.9

% +100 bps Other 397 1.7

% 1.7

% (72) (38) 115.8

% NM NM Total Group 8,334 6.1

% 6.9

% 578 (13) -2.3

% 6.9

%

-60 bps

Condensed financial accounting (GAAP) First Nine Months



2024

2023 Change Sales 5,300 5,090 4.1

% Cost of sales excluding impact of commodity hedges 3,459 3,280 5.4

% Adjustments for commodity hedges 40 (16)

Cost of sales 3,499 3,264 7.2

% Gross profit 1,801 1,826 -1.3

% % of sales 34.0

% 35.9

%

Selling and marketing expenses 1,060 1,045 1.4

% General and administrative expenses 382 359 6.6

% Total expenses 1,442 1,404

Share of profit of equity-accounted investees 143 162 -11.9

% Share of loss of equity-accounted incubator investees (18) (23) -21.7

% Operating profit before other expenses 484 561 -13.7

% % of sales 9.1

% 11.0

%

Other income (expenses), net (82) 58

Operating profit after other expenses 402 619 -35.1

% Financing expenses, net (73) (50) 44.2

% Income before taxes on income 329 569 -42.1

% Taxes on income (36) (137) -73.7

% Effective tax rate 11.0

% 24.1

%

Income for the period 293 432 -32.1

% Attributable to the Company's shareholders 232 384 -39.5

% Attributable to non-controlling interests 61 48 27.9

%

Conference call

Strauss Group will host a Zoom conference call in Hebrew on Monday, November 25, 2024 at 14:00 (Israel time) with the participation of company management for a review of the financial statements of the company for the third quarter of 2024. Following is the information for those wishing to join the online conference:

Strauss Group will also host a Zoom conference call in English on Monday, November 25, 2024 at 15:30 (Israel time) with the participation of company management for a review of the financial statements of the company for the third quarter of 2024. Following is the information for those wishing to join the online conference:

For further information, please contact :

Liron Ben Yaakov Director of Communications and PR 972-54-609-1600 972-3-675-2584 [email protected] Telem Yahav Director of External Communications 972-52-257-9939 972-3-675-6713 [email protected]

1

