North Korea May Receive Missile, Submarine Technology From Russia - U.S. Admiral
11/25/2024 1:09:07 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In exchange for the participation of North Korean military service members in the war against Ukraine, Moscow could agree to transfer to Pyongyang technology for the production of missiles and submarines.
This was stated by the U.S. Pacific Fleet Commander, Admiral Samuel Paparo, who spoke at the International Security Forum in Halifax, Ukrinform reports.
Russia could provide North Korea with Technology for missile and submarine production, the admiral expects.
He also suggested that Russia could“repay” China with sensitive technologies for its tacit support for the invasion of Ukraine. It is expected that Russia will provide China with submarine technology that is potentially capable of depriving the U.S. of dominance in the underwater domain, the admiral suggests.
Paparo noted that this creates a dangerous enviriment and increases the existing challenges.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Chief of the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces Anatoly Barhilevych said North Korean military personnel deployed in Russia's Kursk region have already participated in battles against the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
