Oncology Information Systems Market Expected To Reach $5.53 Billion By 2030

PORTLAND, HI, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report published by Allied Research, the global oncology information system market generated $3.08 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $5.53 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030.Rise in prevalence of cancer cases and various patterns coupled with availability of several OIS with improved features have boosted the growth of the global oncology information system market. However, high cost associated with the system and lack of trained workforce for handling healthcare management and information technology systems hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in use of artificial intelligence and development of plethora of products would open new opportunities in the future.Request Sample Report-The report segments the global oncology information system market on the basis of product & services, application, end user, and region.Based on product & services, the services segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the market.On the basis of application, the medical oncology segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. Furthermore, the segment held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market.The report offers an analysis of the global oncology information system market across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America dominated in 2020, holding more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to showcase the highest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.For Purchase Inquiry-The global oncology information system market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Accuray Incorporated, BMSI Partners Inc., (Bogardus Medical Systems, Inc.), Cerner Corporation, CureMD Corporation, Elekta AB, F. Hoffmann LA Roche AG (Flatiron Health, Inc.), Siemens AG (Siemens Healthnieers), Koninklijke Philips N.V., McKesson Corporation, and Nasdaq Inc. (RaySearch Laboratories AB).About Allied Market Research:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains. AMR offers its services across 11 industry verticals including Life Sciences, Consumer Goods, Materials & Chemicals, Construction & Manufacturing, Food & Beverages, Energy & Power, Semiconductor & Electronics, Automotive & Transportation, ICT & Media, Aerospace & Defense, and BFSI.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

