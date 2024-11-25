Voice Analytics Market To Reach USD 6.7 Billion, Globally, By 2032 Growing At 19.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The market experienced growth due to proliferation of predictive analytics in voice and speech analytics, and increase in adoption of digital solutions.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Voice Analytics Market by Component (Solution and Services), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-sized Enterprises), Deployment Mode (On-premise and Cloud), Application (Customer Experience Management, Call Monitoring and Summarization, Agent Performance Monitoring, Sales and Marketing Management, Risk and Compliance Management, Sentiment Analysis and Others), and Industry Vertical (BFSI, Retail, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Government, Manufacturing, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032".The voice analytics market was valued at $1.3 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $6.7 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% from 2024 to 2032.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 350 Pages) at:The global voice analytics market has experienced growth due to proliferation of predictive analytics in voice and speech analytics, surge in use of voice modeling tools, and increase in adoption of digital solutions.Prime determinants of growthThe global voice analytics market has experienced growth due to proliferation of predictive analytics in voice and speech analytics, surge in use of voice modeling tools, and increase in adoption of digital solutions. However, modifications to regional data laws necessitating a time-consuming redesign of prediction models limit the growth of the voice analytics market. In addition, surge in use of linked & integrated technology and increase in adoption of the cloud are projected to provide lucrative opportunities for market expansion during the forecast period.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:The solution segment held the highest market share in 2023.By component, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2023. The prominence of the solution segment reflects the increase in adoption of AI and ML in voice analytics, particularly in sectors like customer service, finance, and healthcare.The large enterprises segment held the highest market share in 2023.By enterprise size, the large enterprises segment held the highest market share in 2023. Large businesses create long-term business plans based on predicted results. In addition, the voice analysis of enormous historical data gives businesses a competitive edge and aids in improving their overall performance.The on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2023.By deployment type, the on-premise segment held the highest market share in 2023. On-premise deployment allows companies to keep sensitive information within their own IT infrastructure, reducing the risk of data breaches and ensuring compliance with stringent data protection regulations.The customer experience management segment held the highest market share in 2023.By application, the customer experience management segment held the highest market share in 2023. The increase in adoption of voice analytics in contact centers and customer support services, driven by the need to personalize customer interactions and resolve issues more effectively, fosters the growth of the segment.The BFSI segment held the highest market share in 2023By industry vertical, the BFSI segment held the highest market share in 2023. The increase in threat of financial fraud, the need for better risk management, and the demand for enhanced customer service experiences are key factors driving the adoption of voice analytics in this sector.Enquiry Before Buying:North America held the highest market share in 2023By region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023. This is attributed to developments in technology and the prominence of market participants, notably in the U.S. In addition, venture capitalists' investment of new competitors is expected to lessen competitiveness in the industry.Major Players: -. Micro Focus International PLC. Google LLC. Amazon Web Services (AWS). Genesys Telecommunications. Avaya Inc.. Verint System Inc.. CallMiner. Nexidia. Nice Systems. CalabrioThe report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global voice analytics market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (350 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Recent Industry Development:. In March 2024, Voice for Pest launched its revolutionary AI-powered features through a partnership with Signalbox Analytics, marking a leap forward in the integration of artificial intelligence within the sector. The launch introduces products that are set to help pest control businesses interact with their customers and manage their operations.. In June 2024, SteelEye partnered with Intelligent Voice. The collaboration revolutionizes the way financial firms transcribe, analyze, monitor, and alert on voice communications through improved accuracy, intelligence, and automation. As a result, firms enhance their compliance processes for voice across global mandates.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:1. VFX Software Market :2. North America Supply Chain as a Service Market :3. Keystroke Dynamics Market :4. Hybrid Cloud Market :About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. 