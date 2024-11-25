Foreign Students Visit Martial Arts School In China's Tianjin

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Publicity Department of Xiqing District

TIANJIN, China, Nov. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, the Publicity Department of Xiqing District organized a tour, guiding more than a hundred foreign contestants who participated in the Chinese Bridge series of Chinese proficiency competitions around the Tianjin Huoyuanjia School in Jingwu Town, Xiqing District, north China's Tianjin Municipality, where they experienced the charm of Chinese traditional martial arts culture.

The Tianjin Huoyuanjia School has a profound cultural heritage, with its roots in the Chin Woo Athletic Association, which in turn traces its origins back to Huo Yuanjia, a patriotic martial arts master.

In 1910, Huo, along with others, co-founded the Chin Woo Athletic Association, which has now been established for 114 years. The association initially advocated mastering both martial arts and being literate, and strengthening the nation through physical fitness, which made up the essence and defining characteristics of the early Chin Woo culture.

Over the past century, the association has not only seen a steady increase in its membership, but also a growing expansion of its influence. It has transcended national boundaries, spreading from China to other countries and from Asia to the rest of the world, with branches now established across all five continents, totaling 83 Chin Woo associations. The popularity of the association has become a unique cultural phenomenon within the global cultural community, beloved and pursued by people from various countries.

The Jingwu Town in Xiqing District said it will continue to leverage the Tianjin Huoyuanjia School, an international cultural exchange base for overseas Chinese, as a platform to strengthen the exploration and inheritance of Chinese culture.

By promoting Chinese martial arts and Chin Woo culture, the town aims to allow more international friends to learn about and experience the profound Chinese cultural heritage, share first-hand stories about the real China, and expand the reach of fine traditional Chinese culture.

