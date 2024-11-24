Ministry Launches Farmer Field Schools For Climate Resilient Agriculture

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - As part of efforts to enhance climate change adaptation, mitigate its impacts on agriculture, and ensure sustainable food security, the "Building Resilience to Cope with Climate Change in Jordan through Improving Water Use Efficiency in the Sector (BRCCJ)" project has concluded a training programme.

The initiative, funded by the Green Climate Fund (GCF), aimed to improve water use efficiency in agriculture to better respond to climate challenges, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

The training programme involved 53 agricultural extension engineers from the governorates of Madaba, Karak, Tafileh, and Ma'an.

The $33.25 million project, conducted over 30 days within three months, aimed to qualify participants as trainers and facilitators for climate-smart farmer field schoolsThese schools will equip farmers with advanced agricultural practices to improve water use efficiency, a critical aspect of climate resilience in Jordan.

To commemorate the institutionalisation and sustainability of these field schools within the Ministry of Agriculture, the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the Ministry of Agriculture, joined by several members of Parliament, honoured the engineers who completed the training.

This milestone launches the knowledge transfer phase, wherein trained engineers will guide farmers in implementing water-efficient farming techniques through the field schools.

FAO Representative in Jordan Nabil Assaf said,“The FAO, in partnership with the Jordanian government, is committed to advancing climate adaptation efforts, reducing the negative impacts of climate change on agriculture, and ensuring sustainable food security by improving water use efficiency.”

Ministry of Agriculture Secretary-General Mohammad Hiyari highlighted the ministry's commitment to strengthening agricultural extension services.

He noted that the extension budget increased from $140,000 in 2021 to approximately $1.4 million in 2024, reflecting the government's dedication to enhancing agricultural resilience.