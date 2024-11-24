Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling Market Share, Trends, Size, Major Players And Forecast To 2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling Market

Depending on component, the solution segment accounted for the largest Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling share in 2023.

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling Market was valued at $1979.34 million in 2023, and is projected to reach $9207.17 million by 2033, registering a CAGR of 16.1% from 2024 to 2033. The Asia-Pacific region is witnessing a dynamic shift in the driven by rise in adoption of building information modeling (BIM). Government mandates for BIM usage and the escalating demand for digital transformation are key trends providing lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market. BIM enhances project efficiency and collaboration as well as integrates with emerging technologies such as virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), opening new avenues for innovation. However, the high initial investment required for BIM implementation poses a significant restraint, particularly for smaller firms. Furthermore, the expansion of BIM applications across construction lifecycle stages and integration with smart city initiatives created the demand for the BIM technology in Asia-Pacific.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 213 Pages) at:By end user, the architects/engineer segment dominated the Asia-Pacific building information modeling market in 2023. This is attributed to rise in demand for BIM technology and usage of BIM solution by engineers and architects to produce buildings in the construction sector, drive the growth of the segment. By deployment mode, the on-premise segment is expected to grow during the forecast period, as organizations have complete control over their on-premise database.The key players profiled in this report includeBeck Technology, Aptiv8 Pte Ltd, Nemetschek Group, Asite Solutions Limited, Trimble Inc, Hexagon AB, Dassault Systemes, Procore Technologies, Jytra Technology Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Autodesk Inc, Aveva Group plcBuy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report :By component, the solution segment dominated the Asia-Pacific building information modeling market in 2023. This is attributed to the various features provided by the BIM software such as 3D visualization of buildings, reduced costs and time, and flexible design changing of construction models. However, the service segment is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to increase in growth of third-party software service providers in the region.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYDepending on component, the solution segment accounted for the largest Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling market share in 2023.Based on deployment, the on-premise segment accounted for the largest Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling market share in 2023.Depending on application, the planning and modelling segment accounted for the largest Asia-Pacific Building Information Modeling market share in 2023.Country-wise, China dominated the market share in 2023.Get Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Factors such as rise in government mandates for BIM adoption and integration of BIM with emerging technologies such as VR and AR are expected to drive the Asia-Pacific building information modeling market growth during the forecast period. In addition, growing demand for digital transformation in construction and improving project efficiency and collaboration with BIM technology, propel the growth of the Asia-Pacific building information modeling market.Other Trending Reports:Barcode decoding software market -Microserver Market -Community Cloud Market -Southeast Asia & Middle East Data Center Services Market -

