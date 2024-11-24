Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe seal FIA WRC titles in thrilling finale

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)



Hyundai Motorsport is celebrating its first FIA World Rally Championship (WRC) drivers' and co-drivers' titles with Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe emerging victorious*

The Belgians were crowned champions at Rally Japan, clinching the title on the first stage of Sunday morning The milestone achievement for Hyundai Shell

Mobis World Rally Team realises the goal set out at the start of the season to win the drivers' title for the first time in the team's history.

*subject to the official publication of the results by the FIA

TOYOTA, Japan, Nov. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Thierry Neuville and Martijn Wydaeghe have secured the first FIA World Rally Championship for Drivers' and Co-drivers' titles for Hyundai Motorsport at Rally Japan in a fitting finale to an exciting 2024 season.

The Belgian Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team crew has led the 2024 championship standings since the opening round of the year, underscoring their consistent season in the Hyundai i20 N Rally1 Hybrid in which they have scored two wins, six podiums and 49 stage victories.

Neuville and Wydaeghe made the perfect start to their championship-winning campaign with an emphatic win at Rallye Monte-Carlo, before making the most of the new FIA WRC scoring system in Sweden and Kenya to maintain a slim lead in the standings.

Back on tarmac in Croatia, Neuville and Wydaeghe once again demonstrated their rally-winning potential, leading for 15 of 20 stages. A final day incident unfortunately cost them the victory, however their hard work up to that moment secured them the points they needed to remain at the top of the standings – and claim third place overall.

A second consecutive podium followed in Portugal as the FIA WRC began a run of seven back-to-back gravel events. Another third place saw the Belgians really gain momentum in the championship fight, extending their advantage to 24 points. Retirement from second place at Rally Italia Sardegna could have proved costly, but Neuville and Wydaeghe dug deep to dominate Super Sunday and maintain first place, with their closest rivals now team-mates Ott Tänak and Martin Järveoja.

After three fast gravel events in Poland, Latvia and Finland, Neuville and Wydaeghe held a 27-point advantage over Sebastién Ogier and Vincent Landais, who had moved ahead of Tänak and Järveoja. However, an incredible podium sweep in Greece led by the Belgians saw them grow this even further, with Tänak and Järveoja reclaiming second in the standings. Neuville and Wydaeghe survived an intense Rally Chile to bring home fourth place, and more valuable points. At the team's home event, Central European Rally, the Belgians finished in third overall to head into Japan with a 25-point lead over their Estonian team-mates.

It was no means plain sailing for the crew at the final event of the year. While starting Friday on an ideal note with a stage win, Neuville and Wydaeghe then suffered a technical issue that dropped them out of the points-scoring positions on Friday. An incredible comeback on Saturday vaulted them back up to seventh, and they began Sunday requiring just two points to keep Tänak and Järveoja at bay. In a bittersweet twist, the Estonians crashed on the first stage of the morning – confirming Neuville and Wydaeghe as champions.

For Neuville, his debut FIA WRC drivers' title is the culmination of 11 seasons with Hyundai Motorsport. The Belgian has been instrumental in the team's successes in FIA WRC, from the very first podium at Rally México and debut win at Rallye Deutschland in 2014, to the two manufacturers' titles in 2019 and 2020. Together, Hyundai Motorsport and Neuville have built a solid working relationship – one of the longest in the FIA WRC – that has seen him finish as vice-champion four times and claim 21 victories, 62 podiums and 380 stage wins.

Thierry Neuville said: "To be standing here as the 2024 FIA WRC drivers' champion is a dream come true. I have to start by thanking my team of 11 years: I couldn't have done this without you. We have finished runners-up many times, but we never gave up hope that our time would come. I would also like to congratulate and thank Martijn; it has been incredible four seasons together and we have built a strong partnership in the cock-pit. I hope this is the first of many for us. I am so honoured to bring home this first drivers' title for Hyundai Motorsport."

Martijn Wydaeghe said: "There are a lot of emotions at the moment, and we don't quite realise what we have done. This weekend we showed that our best strength is our mental resilience. Despite a setback on Friday, we kept believing in ourselves and the team. They got the car working again for us that we could be on the pace today. All season, we have had our own strategy and it really paid off – never giving up, focusing on a strong Sunday, and this made us world champions. Thank you to everyone at Hyundai

Motorsport, both in the service park and back at Alzenau."

Hyundai Motorsport President and Team Principal Cyril Abiteboul said: "We started the season with one clear mission: to win the drivers' and co-drivers' championships. I'd like to say a huge congratulations to Thierry and Martijn on their phenomenal achievement in realising that target. Their unrelenting determination has been evident, and their first titles are well deserved. I would also like to extend my congratulations and gratitude to everyone in the team for their individual efforts in this latest success for Hyundai Motorsport. Finally, I'd like to say a word about Thierry on the realisation of his lifelong dream. It is the reward for years of dedication, resilience, and hard work to compete at the pinnacle of the sport. His attitude at the start of the weekend embodied his fantastic team spirit, and reflects the contribution he has made to Hyundai's success over the past 11 seasons. He wanted to do everything he could to help us in the manufacturers' championship, even while fighting for his own. He is a worthy champion."

Vice President Global Key Accounts and New Business Development at Shell Aysun Akik said: "We are thrilled to congratulate Thierry Neuville on winning the 2024 FIA World Rally Championship Drivers' title. Thierry's exceptional skill, determination, and unwavering commitment have led him to this outstanding achievement. His success is a testament to the hard work and synergy between him and the entire Hyundai Motorsport team. We are proud to have supported Thierry and the team throughout this incredible journey and look forward to celebrating many more victories together."

