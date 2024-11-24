(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Terran Orbital Corporation (“Terran” or the“Company”) (NYSE: LLAP) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Florida on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Terran securities between August 15, 2023 and August 14, 2024, both dates inclusive (the“Class Period”). Investors have until November 26, 2024 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, the Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) it would take much longer than Defendants had represented to investors and analysts for Terran to convert its contracts with its customers (collectively, "Customer Contracts") into revenue and free cash flow; (2) Terran did not have adequate liquidity to operate its business while waiting for the Customer Contracts to generate revenue and free cash flow; (3) Terran had concealed the true scope and severity of its dire financial situation; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Terran's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Terran shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at ... , telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form . There is no cost or obligation to you.

