(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Franklin Resources, Inc. (“Franklin” or the“Company”) (NYSE: BEN) on behalf of Franklin stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Franklin has violated the securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 21, 2024, Franklin subsidiary Western Asset Management Company issued a press release announcing that co-Chief Investment Officer Ken Leech“is on a leave of absence, effective immediately” after“receiv[ing] a Wells Notice from the Staff of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission”. That same day, Bloomberg reported that“[f]ederal prosecutors in New York are investigating whether a Western Asset Management executive allocated winning trades to favored accounts, as part of a criminal probe into a practice known as 'cherry-picking.'”

On this news, Franklin's stock price fell $2.84 per share, or 12.56%, to close at $19.78 per share on August 21, 2024.

