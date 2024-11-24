(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) are redefining the dynamics of global markets with their strategic foresight and discipline, according to Salar Ghahramani of Global Policy Advisors (GPA). Speaking recently with Bloomberg about the impact of the recent U.S. on global investment dynamics, Ghahramani highlighted the growing sophistication of SWFs. He emphasized their ability to navigate evolving geopolitical and economic landscapes, solidifying their role as key players in shaping the future of investment.

“SWFs are no longer just passive investors. They are actively dictating terms to fund managers, demanding accountability, and deploying resources with long-term goals in mind,” Ghahramani notes.“This approach reflects a blend of strategic savvy and a nuanced understanding of global priorities.”

Highlighting SWFs' capacity to align financial returns with national strategic objectives, Ghahramani pointed to recent trends in asset allocation. Many funds are focusing on technologies and industries critical to geopolitical advantage and global competitiveness, a shift that underscores their dual economic and geostrategic roles.

With trillions under management globally, SWFs are leveraging their scale to secure favorable terms and influence market behaviors.“The evolution of sovereign wealth funds is a testament to their adaptability and growing leadership. They're not merely market participants-they're shaping market norms,” Ghahramani added.

