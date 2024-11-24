عربي


KFF Cautions Against Unstable Weather

11/24/2024 7:09:23 PM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 24 -- (KUNA) - The Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) urged Sunday the public to be cautious when driving due to unstable weather conditions affecting the country on Monday.
In a press release, by the KFF called upon people to contact the 112 hotline in case of any emergency. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

