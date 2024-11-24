KFF Cautions Against Unstable Weather

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 24 -- (KUNA) - The Kuwait Fire Force (KFF) urged Sunday the public to be cautious when driving due to unstable weather conditions affecting the country on Monday. In a press release, by the KFF called upon people to contact the 112 hotline in case of any emergency. (end) ajr

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.