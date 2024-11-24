Assure Medical Imaging Commemorates Grand Opening Ceremony

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 23 November 2024 -('' or the 'Company') is delighted to announce the Grand Opening of. The imaging centre located on the entire 2nd floor of 21 Ashley Road in Tsim Sha Tsui. The opening ceremony was graced by esteemed guests, including Mr. Pang Tak-chungChairman of Golik Holdings Limited, Dr. Ko Wing-man, member of the Executive Council, and Dr. David Lam Tzit-yuen, Legislative Council member representing the medical and health services, who participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony.Leveraging on the cutting-edge medical imaging technology, Assure Medical Imaging provides accurate diagnoses and assists treatment plans for a variety of medical conditions, establishing new benchmarks for medical imaging services and striving to be one of the leaders in the industry.Conveniently located at the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui, Assure Medical Imaging is in close proximity to various medical clinics and healthcare centres. With a team of highly experienced and qualified medical professionals, equipping with high-end PET/CT, MRI, and CT scan, we strive to provide our clients with accurate and thorough diagnostic information, such that they can promptly proceed effective treatment planning for a variety of medical conditions, including cancer, heart disease, neurological disorders, and more., said at the ceremony, 'we are committed to providing top-tier medical imaging services. At Assure Medical Imaging, we offer tailored diagnostic services in a comfortable environment, complemented by state-of-the-art medical imaging facilities. We aim to satisfy the unique needs of each patient, accompanying them on their personal health journey. 'Hashtag: #AssureMedicalImaging

About Assure Medical Imaging

Assure Medical Imaging aims to establish a unique and exclusive medical imaging facility that provides mainly high-end PET/CT, MRI, and CT scan diagnostic services to discerning clients. The medical imaging centre also includes Mammography, Ultrasound, X-rays, and DEXA scan. Featuring state-of-the-art imaging equipment, comfortable environment and personalized patient's service, it provides customized diagnostic services tailored to the unique needs of each patient.

Our goal is to provide an unparalleled experience that exceeds the expectations of the patients, and delivers exceptional value to their overall health and wellbeing. We are committed to delivering the highest standards of service quality, privacy, and exclusively to the clients, and establishing a new benchmark for unique personalized medical imaging services.



