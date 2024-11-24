Tax Break For All Canadians And New Working Canadians Rebate

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) VANCOUVER, Canada – The past few years have been challenging. It feels like the price of everything has gone up. And while inflation is back to the 2 percent target and interest rates have been cut four times this year, we know that Canadians aren't yet feeling that in their household budgets.

“Our can't set prices at the checkout, but we can give Canadians more money in their pockets – to help them afford the things they need and save for the things they want, on Sunday in Vancouver, Harjit S. Sajjan, of emergency preparedness and minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada and Taleeb Noormohamed, member of parliament for Vancouver Granville and parliamentary secretary to the minister of Canadian Heritage visited the Granville Island Toy Company to share the government's work to put more money in your pocket.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced on November 21, starting December 14, giving a tax break to all Canadians . With a GST/HST exemption across the country, Canadians will be able to buy essentials like groceries, snacks, children's clothing, and gifts – all tax-free.

This new tax break will apply to:



Prepared foods, including vegetable trays, pre-made meals and salads, and sandwiches.

Restaurant meals, whether dine-in, takeout, or delivery.

Snacks, including chips, candy, and granola bars.

Beer, wine, cider, and pre-mixed alcoholic beverages below 7 per cent ABV.

Children's clothing and footwear, car seats, and diapers.

Children's toys, such as board games, dolls, and video game consoles.

Books, print newspapers, and puzzles for all ages. Christmas trees.

This tax break is projected to last until February 15. This will deliver meaningful savings for Canadians by making essentially all food GST/HST free, providing real relief at the cash register.

Working Canadians will also get some cash back. We're doing this by providing a new Working Canadians Rebate . That means, Canadians who worked in 2023 with net earnings up to $150,000, will see a $250 cheque in their bank account or mailbox, starting early spring. With the Working Canadians Rebate, we are putting money directly into the pockets of the middle class – those who have worked so hard to beat inflation. This will give 18.7 million Canadians that extra help to buy what they need.

We encourage parliament and all parties to get this legislation passed quickly and unanimously, so workers and working families get more money in their pockets.

Families will be spending quality time together over the coming weeks. Some will light Christmas trees for Santa to put gifts underneath. Some will share meals with family and friends. Some might just make hot chocolate, order some takeout, and stay in for a movie night. With these announcements, we're making the holidays easier and helping Canadians start the new year with a little more in their pockets.

