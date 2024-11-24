Fruit Cultivation Global Market Report 2024: A Comprehensive Overview And Projections

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Fruit Cultivation Global Report 2024 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

How remarkable has been the growth in the fruit cultivation market?

The fruit cultivation market has seen substantial growth in recent years. It is projected to grow from $5.38 billion in 2023 to $5.77 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.4%. The rapid growth in the historical period can be credited to factors such as climate variability, technological advances, government policy initiatives, market demand, and pest and disease outbreaks.

What is the anticipated size of the global fruit cultivation market?

Looking forward to the years to come, the fruit cultivation market is expected to witness robust growth. The market size is slated to reach $7.71 billion in 2028, with a CAGR of 7.5%. This growth can be attributed to sustainability endeavors, innovative approaches in water management, climate change adaptations, global population expansion, and advancements in biotechnology. Major trends during this period are expected to include a rise in organic farming, the adoption of smart farming technologies, development in tropical fruits, trends towards sustainable packaging, and a shift towards climate-resilient crops.

What are the driving forces propelling the growth of the fruit cultivation market?

One fundamental driver propelling the growth of the fruit cultivation market is the increased awareness of the importance of a healthy diet. This awareness, sparked by the rise in health issues such as obesity and chronic diseases and amplified by accessible nutritional information promoting long-term well-being, is becoming increasingly apparent. The cultivation of fruits for healthy diets provides necessary vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants which help to support overall health and prevent chronic diseases. Additionally, fruits offer dietary fiber that aids digestion and promotes satiety.

Who are the trendsetters and innovators in the fruit cultivation industry?

Many influential companies in the fruit cultivation market are investing heavily in technological advancements, focusing specifically on electric harvesting equipment to bolster the efficiency and sustainability of their operations, reduce labor costs, and address environmental concerns. Notable among them is Netherlands-based Munckhof Fruit Tech Innovators. In October 2023, they introduced the hybrid Pluk-O-Trak, an electric harvesting aid that can be easily recharged in orchards with a 220V power connection or an inbuilt diesel generator. It improves picking performance by up to 40% while reducing fruit damage by 50%, combining productivity and sustainability in an impressive way.

How is the global fruit cultivation market segmented?

This report contains a detailed segmentation of the fruit cultivation market, including:

1 By Product Type: Apples And Pears, Bananas, Berries And Grapes, Citrus Fruits, Watermelon And Melon, Mangoes And Guava, Other Product Types

2 By Cultivation Methods: Square Layout Method, Rectangle Layout Method, Equilateral Triangular Layout Method, Hexagonal Method, Symmetrical Line Layout Method, Intensive Planting Method, Other Cultivation Methods

3 By Application: Commercial, Household

