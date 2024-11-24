5 Cases Registered As Police Acts Tough Against Those Providing Shelter To Rohingyas In Jammu

The police termed the action as a“significant step” to curb the illegal influx of Rohingya refugees and to ensure public safety.

“Jammu Police has identified several instances and likewise registered cases against landlords who have knowingly or unknowingly rented their properties to Rohingya refugees, who are undocumented and pose a potential security threat,” the police said in a statement here.

“The District Commissioner of Jammu has issued an order making police verification of tenants mandatory for all property owners in the district. This directive comes in light of increasing concerns regarding the potential threat posed by anti-social elements and unauthorized individuals who may use rented properties for illegal activities,” the statement added.

The police said it has initiated a comprehensive investigation in this regard and two such cases, both under section 223 of BNS (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), have been registered in the Nowabad Police Station against Farman Ali of Jammu and Azam Malik of Srinagar, respectively.

Three more cases, all under section 223 of BNS, have also been registered in the Bahu Fort Police Station against Asima Latief, Mohd Shakeel and Zakir Hussain – all residents of Bathindi area of Jammu, the statement said.

The police said it remains committed to safeguarding the interests of the public and urges all landlords to exercise due diligence and conduct a thorough police verification of tenants before renting out their properties.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now