Ukrainians Demonstrate Their Indomitable Spirit Every Day - Trudea

Ninety-one years after the Holodomor, Ukrainians continue to demonstrate their unbreakable spirit in the face of mortal danger.

Canadian Prime Justin Trudeau said this in a statement on Holodomor Memorial Day, according to an Ukrinform correspondent.

"When Canada recognized Ukraine's independence, we knew then – what we reaffirm now – that Ukraine must remain free and independent, and its future must be decided by its own people. As Russia continues its brutal full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Canada stands ready to help Ukraine until victory. The Ukrainian spirit is unbreakable and Canada's support for Ukraine is unwavering," Trudeau said.

He emphasized that the Soviet regime, through the Holodomor, "tried to erase the Ukrainian identity."

"In the face of these horrors, Ukrainians endured, protecting their language, their culture, and their identity. In 1991, after decades of Soviet rule and oppression, Ukraine gained its independence. Canada was the first Western country to recognize their freedom," Trudeau said.

He called on all Canadians to learn more about the Holodomor and "reflect on the innocent lives lost during the Holodomor."

"Let us stand in solidarity with Ukrainian communities in Canada and around the world. Ukraine's hard-won independence won't be taken away," he concluded.

In 2008, Canada became the first country to officially recognize the Holodomor as an act of genocide against the Ukrainian people. Edmonton, Canada, also became the site of the world's first Holodomor monument, erected in 1983.