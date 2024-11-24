Polish Protesters End Blockade Of Shehyni-Medyka Checkpoint State Customs Service

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Late on Sunday, November 24, Polish lifted their blockade of the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint on the Ukrainian-Polish border.

Ukraine's State Service announced the reopening of the checkpoint via , according to Ukrinform.

"The passage of trucks through the Shehyni-Medyka checkpoint has been restored," the agency said.

The blockade began on November 23, when Polish protesters obstructed the movement of freight at the Shehyni-Medyka crossing.