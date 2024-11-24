Zelensky: Putin Should Lose Opportunities To Finance War Every Week

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) No matter how much Russia blackmails the world, we must not lose our resolve, put pressure on it - and only in this way will real peace become closer.

According to Ukrinform, this was stated by Volodymyr Zelensky in a message .

“At the end of the week - the week when Russia took another step to expand the war - by firing a new missile at Ukraine - it is important for us to celebrate and thank all those who have taken new steps to support our state, our people, our lives,” the head of state said.

He emphasized that Ukraine has friends and supporters, and thanks to them, it can respond to Russian terror and protect lives.

Video: OP

The President reminded of the new defense packages that Ukraine received this week:“Denmark has provided about a billion kroner, which will go to our defense industry. Norway has prepared the first tranche, which, following the Danish model, will support weapons production, specifically production in Ukraine. Sweden will also join the funding based on the Danish model. The United States of America has a package worth USD 275 million, and it includes shells for Haimers, as well as Javelins, drones and mines that we really need to protect our positions, especially in the Donetsk region. There is also a new package from Germany. There is a new NASAMS from Canada”.

The Head of State thanked for each such step and emphasized that sanctions were equally important.

“This week has given us new US sanctions against Russia, very effective ones against the banking sector. This is something that significantly weakens Putin's system, and this is what we need more of,” Zelensky said.

Ukraine working with partners to address Russian strike on Dnipro with new missile -

According to him, Putin must constantly, weekly, lose opportunities to finance the war.“And no matter how much Russia blackmails everyone it can, we must not lose our resolve, we must put pressure, and only in this way will real peace become closer,” the President of Ukraine emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the US Treasury announced a new package of sanctions against Russia as part of the G7 agreements, which include restrictions against Gazprombank and dozens of other banks and financial institutions.

Photo: OP