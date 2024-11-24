Maltese OSCE Chairmanship Reacts To Russia's Missile Attack On Dnipro

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Maltese OSCE Chairmanship calls on Russia to immediately cease all hostilities against Ukraine and withdraw its from the territory of our country within internationally recognized borders.

This was reported by the spokesman for the Maltese OSCE Chairmanship, Thomas Attard, to Ukrinform.

“The Maltese OSCE Chairmanship is deeply concerned about the escalation of violence, which increases the suffering of the civilian population and undermines the prospects for a sustainable and settlement of this war,” he said in response to a request to comment on the Russian ballistic missile strike on Dnipro.

Attard recalled that the joint statement of the OSCE Troika (current, former and future OSCE Chairmen-in-Office) on the occasion of the 1000th day of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine emphasized that:“Malta remains unwavering in its commitment to achieving a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace in Ukraine.”

“As the OSCE Chairmanship, we once again call on the Russian Federation to immediately cease all hostilities and withdraw its forces from Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders. Our efforts remain focused on supporting Ukraine and its people in overcoming the devastating consequences of this conflict,” the Maltese Chairmanship said.

It is emphasized that Malta, which holds the OSCE Chairmanship in 2024, will continue to“work closely with OSCE participating States and international partners to advance diplomatic initiatives, ensure accountability and mitigate the far-reaching consequences of this war.”

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of November 21, Russians launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, a Kinzhal, and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles at Dnipr .

Kremlin leader Putin announced that the Russian army had hit the city with an Oreshnik medium-range ballistic missile.

In turn, the White House said that the United States assessed the latest Russian missile strike on the Dnipro as the launch of a medium-range ballistic missile.

According to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Russia launched a ballistic missile at the Dnipro River, probably from the Kedr complex.