Over 15,000 People Affected By Rain-Related Disasters In Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Colombo: Over 15,000 people have been affected by rain-related disasters in Sri Lanka, the country's Disaster Management Center (DMC) said on Sunday.

The DMC, in its situation report, said that 15,954 people of 4,307 families in seven districts in Northern, North Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces have been affected by disasters such as floods, strong winds and tree falls.

The DMC said the highest number of 7,010 people have been affected in Jaffna district of Nothern Province.

Heavy showers above 100 mm are likely at some places in Northern, North Central, Central and Uva provinces and in Hambantota district, according to the Department of Meteorology.



