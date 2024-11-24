عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
PM Visits Injured Security Officers After Terrorist Attack

PM Visits Injured Security Officers After Terrorist Attack


11/24/2024 2:04:30 PM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) - Prime Minister Jafar Hassan visited injured four members of a security patrol who sustained injuries during a terrorist attack early Sunday morning.
The assailant, a wanted individual with a prior criminal record, opened fire on the patrol crew at dawn.
During the visit, the prime minister conveyed his wishes for the officers' speedy recovery and their swift return to duty, commending their dedication to safeguarding the nation and its citizens. He also lauded the tireless efforts and sacrifices of all security agencies in maintaining the country's safety and stability.
Accompanying the prime minister were Minister of Interior Mazen Faraya, Director of Public Security Directorate Major General Obaidallah Maaytah, and Acting Director General of the Royal Medical Services Brigadier General Hussein Khreisha, who also checked on the condition of the injured officers.

MENAFN24112024000117011021ID1108920275


Jordan News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search