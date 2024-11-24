PM Visits Injured Security Officers After Terrorist Attack

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) - Prime Jafar Hassan visited four members of a security patrol who sustained injuries during a attack early Sunday morning.The assailant, a wanted individual with a prior criminal record, opened fire on the patrol crew at dawn.During the visit, the prime minister conveyed his wishes for the officers' speedy recovery and their swift return to duty, commending their dedication to safeguarding the nation and its citizens. He also lauded the tireless efforts and sacrifices of all security agencies in maintaining the country's safety and stability.Accompanying the prime minister were Minister of Interior Mazen Faraya, Director of Public Security Directorate Major General Obaidallah Maaytah, and Acting Director General of the Royal Medical Services Brigadier General Hussein Khreisha, who also checked on the condition of the injured officers.