Army Eliminates Infiltrator, Thwarts Two Border Breaches
Date
11/24/2024 2:04:28 PM
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Nov. 24 (Petra) - The Jordan armed forces
- Arab army
said its Northern Military Zone intercepted two infiltration attempts on its border within 24 hours.
A military source revealed that during the operations, one infiltrator was killed after the army applied the rules of engagement.
Additionally, six individuals were apprehended and turned over to the competent authorities for further investigation.
The source stressed that the army remains resolute in its duty to protect Jordan's borders and will respond decisively to any infiltration or smuggling attempts, using all necessary force to preserve national security and stability.
