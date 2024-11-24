Al-Kuwari Meets World Bank Vice-President For Mena

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the of Finance Ali bin Ahmed al-Kuwari held a meeting with Ousmane Dionne, Vice-President of the World for the Middle East and North Africa Region at the of Finance in Doha. During the meeting, aspects of joint co-operation were discussed, especially in the fields of economy, trade and investments and also ways to develop them.

