Ministry Of Labor Hosts Panel Discussion On Nationalization Plan Monday
Date
11/24/2024 2:04:18 PM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of labor will host a panel discussion tomorrow, Monday, titled "Job Nationalization Plan for the Private Sector for 2025-2026."
The session aims to foster continued dialogue with representatives from companies and establishments covered by the nationalization plan across various economic sectors. It also seeks to ensure the achievement of set targets and further strengthen the presence of an effective and highly qualified national workforce within the private sector.
It is worth noting that the Job Nationalization Law for the sector aligns with Qatar's Vision 2030 under the Human Development pillar, which focuses on providing high-quality investments and creating employment and training opportunities for all Qatari citizens.
MENAFN24112024000067011011ID1108920265
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.