Ministry Of Labor Hosts Panel Discussion On Nationalization Plan Monday

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of will host a panel discussion tomorrow, Monday, titled "Job Nationalization Plan for the Private Sector for 2025-2026."

The session aims to foster continued dialogue with representatives from companies and establishments covered by the nationalization plan across various economic sectors. It also seeks to ensure the achievement of set targets and further strengthen the presence of an effective and highly qualified national workforce within the private sector.

It is worth noting that the Job Nationalization Law for the sector aligns with Qatar's Vision 2030 under the Human Development pillar, which focuses on providing high-quality investments and creating employment and training opportunities for all Qatari citizens.

