Global Headlight Market On Track To Hit $12 Billion By 2031 Amidst Rapid Technological Advancements AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Headlight Growth

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, November 24, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global headlight market size generated $6.7 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $12.0 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an in-depth analysis of top segments, changing market trends, value chains, key pockets, competitive scenarios, and regional landscape. The report is an essential and helpful source of information for leading market players, investors, new entrants, and stakeholders in formulating new strategies for the future and taking steps to strengthen their position in the market.🔰 Download Sample Pages -Automotive manufacturers are developing new products to address stringent emission regulations. Greater demand for luxury vehicles, heavy dependence on road for freight movement, and rise in production and sale of vehicles drive the growth of the automotive headlight market.Increasing concerns regarding road safety and government regulations for lighting are the major factors driving the demand for lighting equipment. Factors such as increasing disposable incomes, improving lifestyle, and transportation requirements are contributing in the increase in the production of vehicles, which in turn, is fueling the demand for headlights. Furthermore, increase in demand for advanced technology in vehicles is anticipated to provide a remarkable growth opportunity for the players operating in the headlight market .The report segments the global headlight market on the basis of technology, vehicle type, vehicle propulsion, sales channel, and region.Based on technology, the LED segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.🔰 Procure Complete Research Report Now:On the basis of vehicle type, the passenger cars segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for around three-fifths of the market. In addition, the segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2031.Based on vehicle propulsion, the ICE vehicle segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than 90% of the market. However, the electric vehicle segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.On the basis of sales channel, the OEM segment dominated the market in 2021, contributing to more than 90% of the market. However, the aftermarket segment is estimated to showcase the highest CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period.The global headlight market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, LAMEA, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The market across Asia-Pacific held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for nearly half of the market. However, the market across LAMEA is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.7% from 2022 to 2031.The global headlight market report includes an in-depth analysis of the prime market players such as Continental AG, De Amertek Corporation, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Stanley Electric Co., Ltd, Valeo Sa, KOITO MANUFACTURING CO.,LTD., Koninklijke Philips N.V., J.W. Speaker Corporation, Osram Gmbh, and Zkw Group.🔰 Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy technology, the LED segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By vehicle type, the passenger cars segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By vehicle propulsion, the electric vehicles segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By sales channel, the aftermarket segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.By region, LAMEA is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.About UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.