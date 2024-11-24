Sybiha Urges Partners To Provide Systems Capable Of Intercepting 'Oreshnik' Missiles

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's partners must counter Russian blackmail by supplying air defense systems capable of intercepting medium-range ballistic missiles such as the 'Oreshnik'.

Ukrainian Foreign Andrii Sybiha made the statement on the social X , as reported by Ukrinform.

"Russia's use of an IRBM is typical blackmail. tries to scare everyone off from supporting Ukraine," he wrote.

He called on Ukraine's allies to reject such intimidation, increase support, and strengthen Ukraine's air defense capabilities by providing systems capable of intercepting these types of missiles.

On November 21, Russian forces launched an intercontinental ballistic missile, an air-launched ballistic missile Kinzhal, and seven Kh-101 cruise missiles toward Dnipro, according to Ukraine's Air Force Command. Ukrainian air defense forces intercepted six of the Kh-101 missiles.

The same day, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that a medium-range ballistic missile 'Oreshnik' was used against Dnipro as a response to Ukraine's alleged use of U.S. and British long-range missiles.

Sybiha later confirmed that a Ukraine-NATO Council meeting would be convened on November 26 to address Russia's deployment of this new missile system.

