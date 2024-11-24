Ukraine Currently Hosting 5M Idps MP

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Ukraine continues to grow due to, among others, enemy offensives and mandatory evacuations from comabt zones.

This was stated by Maksym Tkachenko, a Member of Parliament and member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Human Rights, De-occupation, and Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, National Minorities, and Interethnic Relations, in an interview with Ukrinform .

"Currently, there are approximately five million IDPs who were forced at some point to flee the war, Russian occupation, and leave their homes in search of relative safety and peace," Tkachenko explained.

The MP clarified that the numbers are approximate, as some people later move abroad or return to temporarily occupied territories.

According to him, the sharp increase in IDPs is linked to the enemy's advances and mandatory evacuations in regions such as Kurakhove, Selydove, Pokrovsk in Donetsk region, and Vovchansk, Kupiansk, and other areas in Kharkiv region.

"Since the start of the new wave of evacuations in May this year, around 15,000 people who fled their hometowns and villages have already reached out to us as MPs and co-founders of the public organization Ukraine's IDPs. In total, I estimate the number at over 200,000," Tkachenko emphasized.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, on November 20, the Verkhovna Rada passed a law ensuring housing rights for IDPs. The legislation includes creating a database of real estate for displaced persons.