(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Qalibaf announced that the country has begun activating new advanced centrifuges for uranium enrichment in retaliation for a adopted by the International Atomic Agency (IAEA) Board of Governors.

According to IRNA , Qalibaf made the statement during a parliamentary session on Sunday, Ukrinform reports.

"In response to anri-Teheran resolution by the IAEA's BoG, Iran has started the activation of the advanced centrifuges," Qalibaf said.

He criticized the actions of three European countries and the United States, describing them as "politically motivated and detrimental," and claimed they led to an "unjust" resolution regarding Iran's peaceful nuclear program.

Qalibaf further alleged that these nations are using Iran's peaceful nuclear activities as "an excuse to advance their illegitimate measures, undermining the credibility and independence of the IAEA and disrupting the constructive collaboration between Iran and the agency."

He urged the IAEA and supporting nations to oppose the "anti-Iran resolution," which he argued perpetuates the hegemony of the United States and the three European countries.

On November 21, the IAEA Board of Governors adopted a resolution demanding that Iran urgently improve its cooperation with the Agency and provide a comprehensive report on its nuclear program. The resolution was backed by the UK, France, Germany, and the U.S., which rejected a last-minute proposal from Iran to limit its uranium stockpile close to weapons-grade levels.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, Iran had expressed its willingness to engage in discussions with the IAEA regarding compliance with its nuclear program safeguards but stated it would not do so under "pressure and intimidation."