Kuwait Amir Congratulates Sheikha Naima For Receiving Arab Sports Pioneers Award
Date
11/24/2024 9:08:46 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable on Sunday to Sheikha Naima Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Chairperson of Kuwait Women's Sports Federation and Honorary Chairperson of the Organizing Committee for Women's Sports in the GCC.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir congratulated Sheikha Naima on receiving the UAE's "Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women Sports Award" in the category of Arab Sports Pioneers.
His Highness the Amir praised the distinguished honor she received in appreciation for her efforts in enhancing women's sports in Kuwait and the GCC, wishing her continued success. (end)
seo
MENAFN24112024000071011013ID1108920105
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.