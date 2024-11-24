Kuwait Amir Congratulates Sheikha Naima For Receiving Arab Sports Pioneers Award

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber sent a congratulatory cable on Sunday to Sheikha Naima Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Chairperson of Kuwait Women's Sports Federation and Honorary Chairperson of the Organizing Committee for Women's Sports in the GCC.

In the cable, His Highness the Amir congratulated Sheikha Naima on receiving the UAE's "Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women Sports Award" in the category of Arab Sports Pioneers.

His Highness the Amir praised the distinguished honor she received in appreciation for her efforts in enhancing women's sports in Kuwait and the GCC, wishing her continued success. (end)

