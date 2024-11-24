Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Sheikha Naima For Receiving Arab Sports Pioneers Award

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- the Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad sent a congratulatory cable on Sunday to Sheikha Naima Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Chairperson of Kuwait Women's Sports Federation and Honorary Chairperson of the Organizing Committee for Women's Sports in the GCC. In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince congratulated Sheikha Naima on receiving the UAE's "Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women Sports Award" in the category of Arab Sports Pioneers, wishing her continued success. (pickup previous) seo

