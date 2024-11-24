Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Sheikha Naima For Receiving Arab Sports Pioneers Award
Date
11/24/2024 9:08:46 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 24 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable on Sunday to Sheikha Naima Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Chairperson of Kuwait Women's Sports Federation and Honorary Chairperson of the Organizing Committee for Women's Sports in the GCC.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince congratulated Sheikha Naima on receiving the UAE's "Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak Women Sports Award" in the category of Arab Sports Pioneers, wishing her continued success. (pickup previous)
seo
MENAFN24112024000071011013ID1108920104
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.