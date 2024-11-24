Radio station hosts AI-generated guests in Poland

(MENAFN) A station in Poland experienced backlash on Wednesday following continuing its broadcasts with an AI-generated guest after the dismissal of its reporters.



The station "OFF Radio Krakow" in Krakow, Poland, continued broadcasting weeks after laying off its reporters, by an AI project.



The broadcasts are going to continue with AI-generated guests, the radio station stated in a statement, noting "In this experiment, where characters created by artificial intelligence are journalists, the aim is to explore whether this is a threat or an opportunity for radio, media, and journalism."



Mateusz Demski, a former guest at "OFF Radio Krakow," launched a petition in response to the project.



Hosting AI-generated guests at the station might "lead to machines replacing experienced workers in the media sector," Demski stated in a statement.



The petition has already gathered more than 15,000 signatures.



Poland's Deputy Premier and Minister of Digital Affairs Krzysztof Gawkowski, posted on X, "Although I am a fan of AI development, some boundaries are increasingly being crossed. AI should be used for people, not against them."

