Study Finds People Daydream About Vacation More In The Winter
Date
11/24/2024 7:14:17 AM
(MENAFN- SWNS Digital)
By Talker Staff // SWNS NEWS COPY W/ video + INFOGRAPHIC The average American thinks about some place they would rather be for at least 40 minutes per day, according to new research. That's according to a new survey of 2,000 Americans that looked at how long Americans spend thinking about their next vacation. From [...]
MENAFN24112024003911003267ID1108919955
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.