Johns Hopkins University signs an MoU with Ajit Isaac Foundation to bring essential palliative care services to rural India’s terminally ill

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bangalore, 21 November: Johns Hopkins University (JHU) today signed an MoU with Ajit Isaac Foundation (AIF) to provide assistance in setting up and launching palliative care centers in India. These centres will provide compassionate, dignified care to terminally ill patients in underserved regions in India, along with training and supporting community-based caregivers.



Of an estimated 8-10 million Indians who need palliative care, only 1-2% have access to it, which is significantly lower than the global average of 14%. With most palliative care centres being concentrated in urban locations, India faces a healthcare access equity issue, especially in rural areas where services are scarce. This collaboration seeks to address these disparities by expanding access to high-quality end-of-life care in underserved regions, enabling terminally ill patients to experience comfort and peace in their final stages of life.



AIF is establishing a 63-bed Palliative Care Centre in Tumkur, set to launch in early 2025. This Centre will serve as the foundation for the JHU-AIF collaboration, which aims to design and implement comprehensive training programs in palliative care, offered both online and offline, with continued mentorship support for staff. JHU will help in developing a research fellowship and designing curriculum. Additionally, AIF and JHU will jointly host workshops and conferences, both in India and internationally, to showcase the latest advancements in palliative care, fostering knowledge exchange and the adoption of best practices.



Commenting on the collaboration, Ronald J. Daniels, President, JHU said, "We are delighted to partner with AIF and are committed to bridging the healthcare divide, ensuring compassionate and dignified care for all. With colleagues in India, we will use evidence-based approaches to help healthcare providers and caregivers improve quality of life for terminally ill patients, regardless of geography or circumstances."



Ajit Isaac, Co -founder, AIF commented, “Palliative care is deeply meaningful to us, shaped by personal experiences and a commitment to addressing the significant gaps in this field. There is a pressing need for skilled personnel, infrastructure and resources to provide dignity and compassionate care to those in need at the end of life. We are excited about our collaboration with JHU, which has the potential to advance palliative care and drive equitable healthcare for all in India”.





