IndusInd Bank and UNICEF collaborate to strengthen Climate Risk Management and Community Resilience

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 21, 2024 - IndusInd Bank and UNICEF announced a strategic partnership to support the ‘Disaster Resilient Communities and Climate Risk-Informed Efficient Administrative Systems’ as part of the Flagship CSR program of IndusInd Bank. The program aims to enhance government policies and develop climate-informed administrative systems in five select districts across India: Dharashiv (Maharashtra), Begusarai (Bihar), Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu), Baran (Rajasthan), and Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh). This initiative is a part of the Holistic Rural Development program (Climate Action portion), a Flagship CSR Initiative of IndusInd Bank in the Aspirational Districts.

The partnership, formalized through a Statement of Intent (SOI), will focus on building disaster-resilient communities and empowering local governments to implement climate solutions. Key initiatives will include the development of real-time monitoring systems, early warning mechanisms, and advisory services to mitigate climate risks such as droughts, floods and heatwaves.

Mr. Srinivas Bonam - Head - Inclusive Banking Group, CSR & Sustainability, IndusInd Bank, said “At IndusInd Bank, our commitment remains unwavered in uplifting the economy, society, and the environment equally. We recognize that our role goes beyond traditional banking, and partnering with organizations like UNICEF is both an honour and a responsibility. Together, we aim to create solutions that benefit vulnerable communities and promote long-term development. We believe this program and collaboration would drive meaningful change and empower individuals to build a sustainable future. Our dedication to noble causes is not just a part of our mission; it is the essence of who we are and will continue to guide our efforts as we strive to make a lasting, positive impact in the world.”

Mr. Arjan de Wagt- Deputy Representative Programmes, UNICEF India said “UNICEF’s partnership with IndusInd Bank, aims to enhance climate induced disaster resilience among rural communities. By collaborating with panchayats and other stakeholders, we will together focus on building disaster-resilient communities and support local governments to implement climate solutions towards a more sustainable future for children."

This partnership will involve various stakeholders to enhance climate resilience in IndusInd Bank Limited intervened Aspirational Districts. IndusInd Bank in partnership with UNICEF will work to promote a model of district level risk informed disaster risk reduction programming. The CSR Trust for SDGs in India (CTSI) will oversee the overall program, IIT Gandhinagar will develop a sophisticated monitoring and early warning system, the Gorakhpur Environment Action Group will focus on capacity building and training for local officials, and Mission Samriddhi will foster stakeholder engagement, integrate diverse perspectives, and promote knowledge sharing.





