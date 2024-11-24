Mahindra Teases Sketches of BE 6e & XEV 9e

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 22, 2024: Mahindra has unveiled teaser sketches of its upcoming Electric Origin SUVs – the BE 6e and XEV 9e. These bold designs signal a new era of innovation, aesthetics, and emotional connection in automotive design. Set for a global debut on November 26, the BE 6e and XEV 9e are unmistakably Mahindra, crafted to captivate with every detail.

Heartcore Design: Where Emotion Meets Innovation

At Mahindra, Heartcore Design is more than a philosophy—it’s about crafting SUVs that forge a connection, resonating deeply with our customers. From their commanding exteriors to thoughtfully curated interiors, these SUVs create a lasting connection while setting new standards in functionality and aesthetics. Blending dynamic styling, premium materials, and progressive proportions, the BE 6e and XEV 9e embody Mahindra’s commitment to bold innovation and modern luxury.

Pratap Bose, Chief Design & Creative Officer – Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “Heartcore Design is about creating an emotional bond with our customers through design. Prepare to fall in love with our Electric Origin SUVs.”

The BE 6e dares to rewrite the rules of SUV design, with an edgy, athletic silhouette. A sporty profile, sculpted surfaces, and aerodynamic features signal performance and agility. The XEV 9e is the ultimate expression of sophistication and performance, offering a suave SUV coupe design that seamlessly blends luxury with boldness.

Stay tuned for the unveiling of Mahindra’s Electric Origin SUVs on November 26, 2024, as they redefine the future of mobility.





