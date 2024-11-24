NSE Academy collaborates with KPMG in India to offer joint upskilling programmes

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 21 November 2024: NSE Academy Limited (NAL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) today announced that it has signed an agreement with KPMG in India for offering joint certificate programmes to enhance the skill set of professionals and students via short duration learning programs and digital courses in various aspects of banking, financial services, financial markets and allied technology, thereby providing them with comprehensive and industry-relevant knowledge.



Under this collaboration, NSE Academy and KPMG in India will cover a wide range of topics via these programmes. These include Capital Markets, Investor Relations, Risk management, Prevention of Insider Trading laws and Compliances, Corporate Governance, and Environmental, Social, and governance (“ESG”) and ESG reporting. These programs are designed to cater to the evolving needs of the industry thereby providing a fresh talent pool of skilled professionals.



KPMG in India’s extensive experience and global expertise in the banking and financial services space combined with NSE Academy's robust adult learning framework, makes these joint offerings a good proposition as this would help participants in receiving training which is among the best. The programmes feature a blend of theoretical knowledge and practical applications, including case studies, real-world scenarios, and hands-on projects.



Additionally through this partnership, NSE Academy and KPMG in India will offer short-duration digital certificate courses with KPMG in India being the content partner for these courses which are on Core Finance topics such as – Financial Planning and Analysis (FP&A), Financial Reporting, Treasury, Investor Relations; Data & Technology topics such as – Fintech, Artificial Intelligence(AI)-, Machine Learning (ML), and Robotics Process Automation (RPA) among others.



Sharing his views, Mr. Karan Marwah, Partner, CFO Advisory, KPMG in India said, “We are happy to partner with NSE Academy Limited for joint certification programmes on topics related to Capital Markets, Investor Relations, Corporate Governance, and others. Given the growth momentum that India is witnessing, there exists a pressing need for professionals to be up to date with latest evolving trends in governance and reporting and this alliance will allow us to facilitate and provide relevant content on contemporary topics.”



Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Abhilash Misra, CEO, NSE Academy Ltd. said, “We are excited to partner with KPMG in India to offer innovative and practical upskilling programs for future ready industry talent demand. Our collaboration will provide participants with a unique learning journey curated by experts from the leading multinational professional services network and one of the Big Four accounting organizations.”





