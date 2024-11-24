Stashfin Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Aparna Bihany as SVP, Lending

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, November 22, 2024: Stashfin, a leading financial services platform in India, has announced the appointment of Aparna Bihany as Senior Vice President of Lending. With over 20 years of experience in the BFSI sector, Aparna will play a pivotal role in driving Stashfin’s lending operations and accelerating growth.

In her new role, Aparna will oversee the development and implementation of innovative lending products, optimize processes, and enhance the customer experience across the lending portfolio. She joins Stashfin from Paytm, where she successfully led initiatives to diversify product offerings and boost customer acquisition.

“We are thrilled to welcome Aparna to the Stashfin family,” said Tushar Aggarwal, Founder & CEO of Stashfin. “Her extensive experience and strategic thinking will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate in the financial services space.”

Aparna’s previous experience with renowned institutions like Clix Capital, IndusInd Bank, and ICICI Bank has equipped her with a deep understanding of digital lending, risk management, and portfolio growth. Her appointment underscores Stashfin’s commitment to delivering innovative and accessible financial solutions to its customers.

“I am excited to join Stashfin and contribute to its mission of empowering individuals financially. I look forward to leveraging my expertise to drive growth and enhance the customer experience.” said Aparna Bihany.

This strategic addition to the leadership team reinforces Stashfin’s position as a leading player in the Indian financial services industry.





