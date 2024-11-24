BIMTECH’s DEA Conference 2024 Unites Global Experts to drive innovation in Future Leaders

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 22st November 2024:

Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH), Greater Noida, a leading Business School in India, successfully hosted the prestigious Annual International Conference on Data Envelopment Analysis (DEA2024) from November 18 to November 21, 2024. The theme of this conference was 'Advancing DEA: Bridging Theory and Practice.'



This intellectually stimulating conference was jointly organized by BIMTECH and the Centre for Business Analytics in Practice (CBAP) at Surrey Business School, UK, and brought together more than 80 global leaders and industry experts to explore the latest advancements in Data Envelopment Analysis and its diverse applications across various sectors.

The dynamic pre-conference workshops and parallel sessions for early-career scholars, doctoral students and candidates, held on November 18, featured globally acclaimed experts including Prof. Subhash Ray (University of Connecticut), Prof. Victor Podinovski (Loughborough University), and Prof. Ali Emrouznejad (University of Surrey) through hybrid mode sharing ground-breaking insights on topics such as DEA for Measurement of Capacity Utilization, AI DEA: Combining DEA with Machine Learning Techniques and Enhancing DEA Models by production trade off respectively.



From November 19 to 21, 2024, the main conference featured three plenary sessions and several parallel workshops, including various online presentations and an industry session. Attendees engaged in insightful presentations and discussions led by distinguished speakers such as Prof. Subhash Ray, Prof. Victor Podinovski, and Prof. Emmanuel Thanassoulis (Aston University). Topics ranged from advanced DEA Modeling techniques to Machine Learning applications in DEA.

A special segment on Industry-Academia collaboration addressed regulatory challenges, efficiency metrics, and sustainable practices, fostering meaningful connections between academic research and practical industry applications.



Reflecting on the event, Dr. Prabina Rajib, Director, BIMTECH, stated, “DEA applications offers innovative solutions showcasing a multidisciplinary approach to problem-solving. The emphasis on output-oriented strategies identified key productivity drivers, paving the way for sustainable practices and growth. The intellectually stimulating discussions and insights from this conference enriched our understanding of DEA and its diverse applications across business domains. DEA2024 marked a significant milestone in advancing research and applications in this performance benchmarking technique, paving the way for future collaborations and innovations in this transformative field.”



Inspired by its founders Late Basant Kumar Birla and Sarala Birla, BIMTECH has pioneered innovative programs like PGDM, PGDM-International Business (IB), PGDM-Retail Management (RM), and PGDM-Insurance Business Management (IBM), nurturing individuals into global leaders. Also, BIMTECH is now AACSB accredited, joining the Ivy League of top globally recognized B-Schools. Fostering a symbiotic relationship, the institute excels in management education, supported by its globally placed robust alumni network of over 7000 individuals.







