IIT Kanpur Alumni Association, Delhi Chapter to host Startup Master Class 2024 in collaboration with DST

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 21 November, 2024: The IIT Kanpur Alumni Association, Delhi Chapter, in collaboration with the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India, is organizing the Startup Master Class (SMC) 2024. The one-day master class will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2024 at the Dr. Ambedkar International Center (DAIC) in New Delhi.

The master class aims to inspire and empower entrepreneurs nationwide while spotlighting their cutting-edge innovations. Supported by IBM, the Indian National Science Academy (INSA), TiE, the Indian Angel Network (IAN), and several leading companies, SMC 2024 will create a robust platform to encourage innovation and promote the development of world-class deep-tech products from India.

SMC 2024 will feature a series of impactful sessions, interactive workshops, and networking opportunities for entrepreneurial growth. Shri Amitabh Kant, former CEO of NITI Aayog; Ms Padmaja Ruparel, Co-Founder of the Indian Angel Network; and Dr. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, DST will deliver keynote addresses among others. A Demo Day with select founders allowed to pitch their products to leading investors, as well as personalized mentorship opportunities that provide strategic insights to help entrepreneurs refine their approaches will all be part of SMC 2024. Over 500 startup delegates are expected to participate, making the master class a vibrant hub of ideas and collaboration.

The conference has been designed to benefit a diverse audience, including startup founders, investors, venture capitalists, policymakers, and academicians. Startups will gain direct access to mentorship, funding opportunities, and collaborations with leaders from academia, government, and the private sector. Investors will have the opportunity to connect with high-impact startups focused on deep-tech areas such as artificial intelligence, quantum technologies, and cyber-physical systems, all of which are aligned with India’s future tech roadmap.

Since its inception in 2015, SMC has established itself as a cornerstone of the entrepreneurial ecosystem, hosting over 20 successful conferences across 10 cities in India. The platform has engaged more than 10,000 entrepreneurs and featured over 1,000 prominent speakers. It has been graced by esteemed leaders such as Shri N. R. Narayana Murthy, Late Shri Manohar Parrikar, Shri Yogi Adityanath, Shri Amitabh Kant, and others, making it an unparalleled space for dialogue and growth. This year’s edition builds on this legacy by aligning with four of India’s key National Missions: the National Quantum Mission, the National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems (NM-ICPS), the Waste to Wealth Mission, and the National Geospatial Programme. These initiatives are designed to drive advancements in quantum research, robotics, AI, sustainability, and geospatial technologies, contributing to India’s global leadership in these domains.





