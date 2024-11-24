Tata CLiQ rebrands to Tata CLiQ Fashion, unveiling a vibrant new identity

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 21 November, 2024: Tata CLiQ, one of India’s leading e-commerce destinations, rebrands as Tata CLiQ Fashion in a move to champion a fashion-forward approach. With this transition, the brand repositions itself from a horizontal marketplace to a specialised vertical platform, focusing on fashion and lifestyle across categories like apparel, footwear, watches, accessories, beauty, gadgets, and home. Along with a complete visual redesign, the platform has introduced a new brand manifesto, packaging, and refreshed both its app and web experience to appeal to consumers looking for the best in fashion.



The new brand identity symbolises the platform’s transformation, positioning it as a fashion e-commerce destination. Focused on reimagining fashion, the platform seeks to empower consumers to find their voice, identity, and tribe, all while delivering excellence, driving innovation, and leading with responsibility.



As part of the rebranding, the platform has unveiled a striking new logo. With its vibrant Rose Pink and Cerulean Blue colour palette, the logo delivers a dynamic appeal that resonates across generations. The typeface of ‘Fashion’ captures the boldness and sharpness of 'TATA' alongside the smooth, rounded form of the 'CLiQ' logo, giving it a modern and sleek look. Every consumer touchpoint, from the app and website to the packaging, will reflect this refreshed visual brand identity.



Gopal Asthana, CEO of Tata CLiQ, said, “Our new brand identity and positioning reflect our commitment to offering consumers the best of fashion curated for their evolving needs. It is a strategic pivot to drive growth and our leadership in the fashion category. By focusing on fashion and lifestyle, our goal is to elevate fashion as a powerful form of self-expression. We aim to empower consumers who value authenticity, individuality, and impact, helping them express their unique style in a bold and meaningful way. Driven by a vision of a future where fashion is not just worn but lived, we are committed to serving our customers with passion and offering a more refined, personalised, and cutting-edge online shopping experience.”

With over 6000+ brands to choose from, in addition to category- and brand-specific stores, the platform features a range of curated stores tailored for various occasions, styles, and consumer segments, offering a seamless, fashion-forward approach, hence elevating the consumer's shopping experience.

• Sneaker Store: Step up your game with the latest kicks at the ultimate sneaker destination.

• Indie Finds Store: Handpicked treasures from homegrown and emerging brands that blend traditions with modern styles.

• Lingerie Store: Feel confident, comfortable, and chic with lingerie designed to embrace every curve.

• Tata CLiQ Palette is now available in Tata CLiQ Fashion app. Shop from a mindfully curated range of the beauty products.

The platform will also feature thematic stores that will showcase a selection of styles and essentials from a wide range of brands.

• Winter Wear Store: Stay warm and look cool with winter essentials that combine style and comfort.

• Wedding Store: Find your perfect look for every unforgettable wedding moment.

In addition, a new feature called 'Fit Assessment' will be introduced, which analyses customers' past purchases to understand their size and fit preferences, ensuring they always find products that are perfectly suited to them. Apart from this, in the coming months, the platform will enhance the shopping experience further with the introduction of virtual try-on and hyper personalization features, which will streamline the search process and make it easier for customers to discover and shop for their favourite styles.



The fashion destination will enhance the experience further through editorial content with the launch of an exciting new e-magazine, 'e-Stylist', available on the app. Aimed at inspiring and educating consumers to build their personal style, e-Stylist will offer them ready access to trend reports, how-to-style playbooks, care and maintenance guides, and theme-based curated shopping lists, thus keeping them up to date with the latest trends and happenings in the world of fashion.







