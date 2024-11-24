Lockton Enhances Leadership Team with Sudip Indani Leading People Solutions

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Mumbai; November 22, 2024: Lockton, world's largest independent insurance brokerage, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sudip Indani as Managing Director – Head of People Solutions, India. With over 20 years of leadership experience in the insurance industry, Sudip is set to spearhead Lockton’s ambitious growth plans and enhance the company’s People Solutions business across India.

At Lockton, Indani will be a key member of the strategic leadership team for Lockton People Solutions in Asia and will lead the development of a unique People Solutions proposition across India. He will head a team of experts delivering exceptional value for clients in benefits broking, consulting, risk management, data analytics, wellbeing, and healthcare strategy, leveraging a tech-enabled advisory approach for innovative solutions.

Before joining Lockton, Sudip was the Executive President and National Head of the Health & Benefits Practice at Howden. He has also held senior leadership positions at renowned organizations such as Willis Towers Watson, Aon, and India Insure. He has successfully led the expansion of benefits businesses across India, Singapore, and Thailand, and his previous roles include serving as Country Head for Health and Benefits in Thailand and leading APAC Regional Sales for RBM. His impressive portfolio spans regional and pan-India operations, strategic leadership in benefits consulting, risk management, and healthcare strategy.

Speaking on the appointment, Dr. Sandeep Dadia, CEO & Country Head Asia Board Member, Lockton India, said, "We are delighted to welcome Sudip Indani to the Lockton family as Managing Director of People Solutions in India. His extensive expertise, strategic insight, and dedication to excellence perfectly align with our mission to provide outstanding value to clients. We are confident that his leadership will play a key role in elevating our People Solutions business to new levels of success."

Sudip holds a Science degree and an Executive MBA from IIT Bombay and Washington University, along with a Postgraduate degree in Insurance and Risk Management from the Birla Institute of Management. His professional qualifications from the Insurance Institute of India and the Singapore College of Insurance further highlight his commitment to excellence.





