Brazil's Minister Of Environment Says That COP30 Should Exemplify Enhanced Cooperation Among All Nations
11/24/2024 7:10:27 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The COP30 conference, to be held in Brazil, should serve as a
model of strengthened collaboration among all countries,
Azernews reports.
During the closing plenary session of COP29, Marina Silva,
Brazil's Minister of Environment, highlighted the necessity of
attaining a conclusive agreement despite the hurdles faced during
the discussions.
"We must unite our efforts to reach a final agreement. Given the
crisis we are facing, such issues require urgent solutions. The
success of this agreement depends on building solidarity among the
parties. Society expects us to move forward with responsible
actions," she stated.
The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) was held
in Baku, Azerbaijan on November 11-22.
The event has gathered world leaders and negotiators from the
member states (or Parties) of the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (UNFCCC) to further global progress, with business
leaders, young people, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples, and
civil society sharing insights and best practices to strengthen
global, collective and inclusive climate action.
Among the key priorities of COP 29 are securing a new goal on
climate finance, ensuring every country has the means to take much
stronger climate action, slashing greenhouse gas emissions and
building resilient communities.
