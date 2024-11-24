Brazil's Minister Of Environment Says That COP30 Should Exemplify Enhanced Cooperation Among All Nations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The COP30 conference, to be held in Brazil, should serve as a model of strengthened collaboration among all countries, Azernews reports.

During the closing plenary session of COP29, Marina Silva, Brazil's of Environment, highlighted the necessity of attaining a conclusive agreement despite the hurdles faced during the discussions.

"We must unite our efforts to reach a final agreement. Given the crisis we are facing, such issues require urgent solutions. The success of this agreement depends on building solidarity among the parties. Society expects us to move forward with responsible actions," she stated.

The 2024 UN Climate Change Conference (UNFCCC COP 29) was held in Baku, Azerbaijan on November 11-22.

The event has gathered world leaders and negotiators from the member states (or Parties) of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) to further global progress, with business leaders, young people, climate scientists, Indigenous Peoples, and civil society sharing insights and best practices to strengthen global, collective and inclusive climate action.

Among the key priorities of COP 29 are securing a new goal on climate finance, ensuring every country has the means to take much stronger climate action, slashing greenhouse gas emissions and building resilient communities.