COP29 And Azerbaijan's Green Energy Transition In Spotlight Of BBC TV Channel

Elin Suleymanov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the United Kingdom of
Great Britain and Northern Ireland, provided an insight into
Azerbaijan's efforts against climate change, green energy
transition, international cooperation, as well as the country's
investments in alternative energy sources in tackling climate
change, Azernews reports citing Azertag .
"Azerbaijan is a regional leader in green energy transition. We
are investing heavily in wind, solar, and other renewable energy
sectors. Hosting of COP29 indicates Azerbaijan's leadership in
global efforts, opening the doors to a greener world tomorrow," the
diplomat said.
In his interview, the ambassador underscored that Azerbaijan
attaches importance to inclusive discussions on climate change. He
noted that discussions should be held with the participation of all
parties, including representatives of the resources that cause
climate change: "If we want change, everyone should be around the
table. 28 COPs have passed, however, we are still in negotiations.
One of the main reasons for this is that there are not enough
inclusive discussions. Azerbaijan is taking a different approach
this time," the ambassador said.
Ambassador Suleymanov also responded to several accusations
against Azerbaijan. He stressed the importance of focusing on
climate change, noting that issues unrelated to the discussions are
distracting attention at the COP conferences.
Th diplomat described COP29 as a key platform to present
Azerbaijan's efforts on global climate change. "Azerbaijan's goal
is not only to conduct discussions, but also to achieve concrete
solutions: "Our goal is to reach a sustainable agreement on a
global scale. Azerbaijan demonstrates its commitment in this area.
If an agreement is reached, it will be discussed not only for
Azerbaijan but for the whole world. Otherwise, it will be a
collective failure. If the leaders of some Western countries really
cared about the fight against the climate crisis, they would
personally participate in COP29, like British Prime Minister Keir
Starmer," the ambassador noted.
