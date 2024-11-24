COP29 And Azerbaijan's Green Energy Transition In Spotlight Of BBC TV Channel

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Elin Suleymanov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, provided an insight into Azerbaijan's efforts against climate change, green energy transition, international cooperation, as well as the country's investments in alternative sources in tackling climate change, Azernews reports citing Azertag .

"Azerbaijan is a regional leader in green energy transition. We are investing heavily in wind, solar, and other energy sectors. Hosting of COP29 indicates Azerbaijan's leadership in global efforts, opening the doors to a greener world tomorrow," the diplomat said.

In his interview, the ambassador underscored that Azerbaijan attaches importance to inclusive discussions on climate change. He noted that discussions should be held with the participation of all parties, including representatives of the resources that cause climate change: "If we want change, everyone should be around the table. 28 COPs have passed, however, we are still in negotiations. One of the main reasons for this is that there are not enough inclusive discussions. Azerbaijan is taking a different approach this time," the ambassador said.

Ambassador Suleymanov also responded to several accusations against Azerbaijan. He stressed the importance of focusing on climate change, noting that issues unrelated to the discussions are distracting attention at the COP conferences.

Th diplomat described COP29 as a key platform to present Azerbaijan's efforts on global climate change. "Azerbaijan's goal is not only to conduct discussions, but also to achieve concrete solutions: "Our goal is to reach a sustainable agreement on a global scale. Azerbaijan demonstrates its commitment in this area. If an agreement is reached, it will be discussed not only for Azerbaijan but for the whole world. Otherwise, it will be a collective failure. If the leaders of some Western countries really cared about the fight against the climate crisis, they would personally participate in COP29, like British Prime Minister Keir Starmer," the ambassador noted.