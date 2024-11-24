US President Joe Biden Hails Successful Organization Of COP29

(MENAFN- AzerNews) US President Joe Biden has expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan for the successful organization of COP29, Azernews reports.

"I congratulate the Parties and the COP29 Presidency on reaching this outcome. While there is still substantial work ahead of us to achieve our climate goals, today's outcome puts us one significant step closer. On behalf of the American people and future generations, we must continue to accelerate our work to keep a cleaner, safer, healthier planet within our grasp," President Biden said in a statement.

He pointed out, at COP29, the world reached agreement on another historic outcome.

"Together, countries set an ambitious 2035 international climate finance goal. It will help mobilize the level of finance – from all sources – that developing countries need to accelerate the transition to clean, sustainable economies," the president added.