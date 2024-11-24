US President Joe Biden Hails Successful Organization Of COP29
11/24/2024 7:10:22 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
US President Joe Biden has expressed his gratitude to Azerbaijan
for the successful organization of COP29, Azernews
reports.
"I congratulate the Parties and the COP29 Presidency on reaching
this outcome. While there is still substantial work ahead of us to
achieve our climate goals, today's outcome puts us one significant
step closer. On behalf of the American people and future
generations, we must continue to accelerate our work to keep a
cleaner, safer, healthier planet within our grasp," President Biden
said in a statement.
He pointed out, at COP29, the world reached agreement on another
historic outcome.
"Together, countries set an ambitious 2035 international climate
finance goal. It will help mobilize the level of finance – from all
sources – that developing countries need to accelerate the
transition to clean, sustainable economies," the president
added.
